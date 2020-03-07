|
Grace H. Watson
October 1, 1921 - March 5, 2020
The following obituary was written by Grace Watson two weeks before her passing:
Grace H. Watson was born October 1, 1921 to Ella Clack Watson and Richard Ellis Watson. Her twin sister, Mary C. Watson, was born five minutes later.
They attended schools in Appleton, Wisconsin and graduated from high school in 1939. They went to college in Oskaloosa, Iowa and transferred to LaCrosse State Teacher's College in LaCrosse, Wisconsin for their last three years, graduating in 1943.
Grace was born again into God's Family when she was 12. Romans 3:3 & 6:23, "For all have sinned and come short of the glory of God.", "The payment for sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord." She knew God's Word was true. She accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal Savior, and had all her sins forgiven. When she was 19, she and two of her sisters were baptized in the Fox River at Appleton, Wisconsin. For many years she lived in pride and was not pleasing to God.
Grace taught school in Berlin, Wisconsin and Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, later moving to Brighton, Colorado, and on June 1, 1950 to Colorado Springs, Colorado where she continued to live until her death. She worked at The Christian Home for Children; the Christian Canteen for Servicemen; and teaching bible classes for Japanese warbrides and Korean women. She attended Southside Bible Chapel and taught children and women for many years.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews and their families, including Seth Cocking who is a missionary in Guatemala, and his niece and nephew, Abigail and John Harell who are missionaries in Thailand.
The following was added by her family:
Grace was dearly loved by Dorothy C. Brown, whom she lived with and cared for over forty years. Grace ministered until her last day through teaching, hospitality, and caring for the sick, and hundreds of people were touched by her faith and generosity. She will be greatly missed by Dorothy C. Brown's family, Beth (her caregiver and niece), the Watson, Hoaglund and Lovelidge families, and her family of believers at Southside, Northeast and Pueblo Bible Chapels.
Funeral Service, 2:00PM, Sunday March 15, 2020, Southside Bible Chapel, 1725 South Wahsatch Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80905.
Interment, Riverside Cemetery, 714 North Owaissa Street, Appleton, Wisconsin 54911.
Grace has requested no flowers, please. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to missionaries instead.
