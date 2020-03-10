|
Grace M. Schommer
Legend Lake - Amazing Grace how sweet the sound… the Heavens are now home to OUR amazing Grace who entered eternal life on March 9, 2020.
Grace Mabel Schommer was born May 25th, 1933 to Henry and Marian (nee Conrad) Jansen, the third of three girls. She grew up on the "east side" of Little Chute in a 2-bedroom home where she and her sisters slept sideways on a single bed. Grace attended both St. John's Grade and High School, graduating with the class of 1951. On July 7th, 1955 she married the love of her life Bruce "Buzz" Schommer, sharing 64 (mostly) happy years together. Over the years Grace had many different jobs but being a wonderful wife and mother were her favorite and probably most challenging occupations.
If you knew Grannie Grace, then you knew love. She had an incredible way of letting everyone know how special they were to her. Spending time with family and friends at their home on Legend Lake was Grace's favorite.
Pontooning, singing around campfires, bean bag tossing, playing cribbage & sheepshead; as well as cheering on her favorite Wisconsin teams made Grace's life full.
Her love for her family was only surpassed by her love for her Lord. This love too, she shared with everyone she knew. "Stay Close to Jesus" was her signature tag on every birthday card.
Together Grace and Buzz raised a family of 4 boys and & 1 girl, 18 grandchildren and 22 1/2 great-grands:
Scott and Kathii Schommer and their family: David and Katie Schommer (Gracie, Owen and Thomas), Tara and Chris Deprey (Norah, Maureen, Johnny and Aubrey), Peter Schommer (Tess), and Joe Schommer (Amber);
Judd and Christy Schommer and their family: Amie and Joe Fischer (Quinn, Reid and baby Fischer), Matthew and Megan Schommer (Henry, Finn and Mabel), Kayla and Jacob Locy (Grant, Myles), and Rhea Schommer;
Todd and Sue Schommer and their family: Becky and Joe Marquardt (Brett, Chase, Ellie and Chloe), Stuart Schommer, Kurt and Jacqueline Schommer (Cruise and London), and Lisa Schommer;
Ann and Bob Olson and their family: Jill (Peerenboom) and Marco Tellez (Viviana), Jackson and Kayla Olson (Eden), Conrad Olson, and Brenna Olson;
Nedd and Jill Schommer and their family: Samuel Schommer and Max Schommer.
In addition to Buzz, Grace is survived by her beloved sister, Joyce Anderson; and many special nieces and nephews, including Rick VanderWyst who shared the same birthday with Grace.
Beating Grace to those pearly gates were her parents; Buzz's parents, Lambert and Maybelle Schommer; sister and brothers in-law: Regina and Dick Ludwig, Andy Anderson; and in-laws Carol and Rich VanderWyst.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at ST. JOHN NEPOMUCENE CATHOLIC CHURCH (323 Pine St. Little Chute) beginning at 2:00 p.m. until time of Mass at 5:00 p.m. The Rev. Msgr. James Vanden Hogen will officiate. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to Rock Cancer c/o The Spierings Cancer Foundation, 700 Harvest Trail, Appleton, WI 54913. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Grannie Grace your beautiful smile, bright eyes and sense of humor will be missed; we love you forever and ever.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020