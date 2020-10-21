1/1
Grant Krause
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grant's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grant Krause

Appleton - Grant Allen Krause, age 72, died unexpectedly and went to his heavenly home after complications related to COVID-19 on October 18, 2020 in the care of St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton, WI.

Grant was born in Marinette, WI on March 2, 1948 to the late Vernon and Evelyn (Grant) Krause. His parents later divorced and Evelyn married her second husband, Jerome (Jerry) Neubauer and Vernon married his second wife, Leatrice (Liptak) Krause. Grant lived his early childhood in Crivitz, WI and later moved to Crete, IL. Grant graduated in 1967 from Crete-Monee High School.

While working at Kohler in Sheboygan, WI and shortly before enlisting in the United States Army, Grant met his wife Beverly List. Grant was then first stationed at The Presidio in San Francisco, CA. Grant and Beverly married on June 7, 1969 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Appleton. After they married, he was stationed at Fort DeRussy in Honolulu, HI. He served as an MP (Military Police) during his enlistment. Grant and Beverly lived in Hawaii for four years and moved back to Appleton, WI after he was honorably discharged from the Army.

Grant was a deputy for the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office for 27 years, starting in February of 1973. He retired in March of 2000 and enjoyed his retirement years. He made a lot of long-lasting friendships while employed as a deputy, and he remained in contact with many throughout his retirement. He was also a proud member of the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club of Wisconsin Chapter V.

Grant always loved deer hunting in Crivitz and hunting out west with family and friends. He also liked fishing and taking fishing trips to Canada. As a fisherman, he often made his own jigs and lures, and greatly enjoyed doing so. He always was excited to catch a Musky! In addition, Grant took pleasure in camping with this wife and children, and most recently, purchased a camper and went camping with some of his grandchildren. Grant also loved the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Cubs. He was elated to watch the Cubbies win game 7 of the World Series with his son, Matt, back in 2016. In Grant's retirement years, every winter he enjoyed going to FL and on cruises with Beverly and friends. Grant's passion for motorcycles continued into his retirement years and he was happy his son restored his 1976 Limited Edition Honda Goldwing and enjoys riding just as much as he did.

Grant will be missed by his loving wife of 51 years, Beverly; son, Matthew (Jaime (aka favorite daughter-in-law)) Krause, daughter, Barbara (Steve (aka favorite son-in-law)) Sutton, three grandchildren, Aurora (aka favorite granddaughter north of County Road JJ), Chloe (aka favorite granddaughter south of County Road JJ) and Weston (aka favorite grandson); two brothers, Karl Neubauer and Kurt (Melissa) Neubauer; sister, Lori Krause; 2 sisters-in-law, Susan Fehrman and Kathy Neubauer; stepmother; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Grant was preceded in death by his parents Vernon Krause and Evelyn Neubauer; stepfather, Jerome Neubauer; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ewald and Bardean List; sister, Debby Engler; brother-in-law, William Fehrman, as well as many cousins, friends and beloved dogs (especially his golden retrievers Alex and Tanner (aka ding-ding).

The family wishes to thank the caregivers at St. Elizabeth Hospital and to the first responders that helped to care for Grant.

Memorial services will be held at a later time when it is safer due to the current pandemic. A memorial fund will be established, of which monies will be distributed between the Wounded Warrior Project, a Golden Retriever Rescue and American Legion Club.

Wichmann Funeral Homes of Appleton are serving the family. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved