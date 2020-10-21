Grant Krause
Appleton - Grant Allen Krause, age 72, died unexpectedly and went to his heavenly home after complications related to COVID-19 on October 18, 2020 in the care of St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton, WI.
Grant was born in Marinette, WI on March 2, 1948 to the late Vernon and Evelyn (Grant) Krause. His parents later divorced and Evelyn married her second husband, Jerome (Jerry) Neubauer and Vernon married his second wife, Leatrice (Liptak) Krause. Grant lived his early childhood in Crivitz, WI and later moved to Crete, IL. Grant graduated in 1967 from Crete-Monee High School.
While working at Kohler in Sheboygan, WI and shortly before enlisting in the United States Army, Grant met his wife Beverly List. Grant was then first stationed at The Presidio in San Francisco, CA. Grant and Beverly married on June 7, 1969 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Appleton. After they married, he was stationed at Fort DeRussy in Honolulu, HI. He served as an MP (Military Police) during his enlistment. Grant and Beverly lived in Hawaii for four years and moved back to Appleton, WI after he was honorably discharged from the Army.
Grant was a deputy for the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office for 27 years, starting in February of 1973. He retired in March of 2000 and enjoyed his retirement years. He made a lot of long-lasting friendships while employed as a deputy, and he remained in contact with many throughout his retirement. He was also a proud member of the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club of Wisconsin Chapter V.
Grant always loved deer hunting in Crivitz and hunting out west with family and friends. He also liked fishing and taking fishing trips to Canada. As a fisherman, he often made his own jigs and lures, and greatly enjoyed doing so. He always was excited to catch a Musky! In addition, Grant took pleasure in camping with this wife and children, and most recently, purchased a camper and went camping with some of his grandchildren. Grant also loved the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Cubs. He was elated to watch the Cubbies win game 7 of the World Series with his son, Matt, back in 2016. In Grant's retirement years, every winter he enjoyed going to FL and on cruises with Beverly and friends. Grant's passion for motorcycles continued into his retirement years and he was happy his son restored his 1976 Limited Edition Honda Goldwing and enjoys riding just as much as he did.
Grant will be missed by his loving wife of 51 years, Beverly; son, Matthew (Jaime (aka favorite daughter-in-law)) Krause, daughter, Barbara (Steve (aka favorite son-in-law)) Sutton, three grandchildren, Aurora (aka favorite granddaughter north of County Road JJ), Chloe (aka favorite granddaughter south of County Road JJ) and Weston (aka favorite grandson); two brothers, Karl Neubauer and Kurt (Melissa) Neubauer; sister, Lori Krause; 2 sisters-in-law, Susan Fehrman and Kathy Neubauer; stepmother; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Grant was preceded in death by his parents Vernon Krause and Evelyn Neubauer; stepfather, Jerome Neubauer; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ewald and Bardean List; sister, Debby Engler; brother-in-law, William Fehrman, as well as many cousins, friends and beloved dogs (especially his golden retrievers Alex and Tanner (aka ding-ding).
The family wishes to thank the caregivers at St. Elizabeth Hospital and to the first responders that helped to care for Grant.
Memorial services will be held at a later time when it is safer due to the current pandemic. A memorial fund will be established, of which monies will be distributed between the Wounded Warrior Project
, a Golden Retriever Rescue and American Legion Club.
