Grant Langer passed away on August 17, 2019 at the age of 23. He was born in Madison, Wisconsin, on October 24, 1995. From his earliest days he wanted to be a firefighter. He began at a young age joining the Fitchburg Fire Rescue Explorer program and graduated from Madison College Fire Academy in 2016.
In September 2017, Grant landed his dream job with Memphis Fire Department as a Firefighter/Paramedic. Although his career was cut short, he saved two people from burning buildings, brought six new lives into the world and positively impacted countless people in the Madison, Memphis, and Appleton communities.
It was his sense of humor, infectious laugh and incredible smile that drew people to him. He was always up to the task of helping others; if you needed anything done, Grant was your go-to guy. Grant loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, hiking, and whenever time would allow, he would throw his camping gear on the back of his Harley and ride until he found the perfect spot to spend the night. Grant was a true hero. Not once did he waiver from his calling to serve others and for that, we are truly blessed.
Grant is survived by his parents, Lance (Allison) Langer; Amy (Jerry) Davis, and siblings, Jordan Langer, Parker and Taylor Davis. Maternal Grandmother, Ann Myers. Uncles Tom (Tina) Jackson, John (Beth) Davis, Joe (Marta) Davis, Jim (Kathy) Davis. Aunts Jane Davis, Carrie (Shannon) Riley, Linda Langer (David Goldbin), Laura Langer, and numerous cousins.
He is preceded in death by grandparents Gene and Ann Davis, grandfathers C. Robert Jackson and J. Gordon Myers, paternal grandparents, Robert (Bob) and Rose Langer.
Visitation on Thursday, August 29 from 6pm-9pm at St. Maria Goretti Parish, 5313 Flad Avenue, Madison and a funeral mass at 11 am on Friday, August 30 with an open house to follow at Fitchburg Fire Station No. 1, Lacy Road, Fitchburg.
A memorial will be established in Grant's name. Memorials can also be made in his name to the Wisconsin Burn Survivors Camp Program, 321 East Main Street, Suite 200, Madison, WI 53703.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 25, 2019