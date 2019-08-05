|
|
Gregory F. Freyberg
Appleton - Gregory Ford Freyberg passed away at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton, Wisconsin, on Monday, August 5, 2019. He was born in Appleton on October 11, 1957, to Frederick and Gradelyn Freyberg.
Greg grew up as a member of the First Congregational Church in Appleton. He attended John F. Kennedy Preparatory High School in St. Nazianz, Wisconsin. He served with distinction in the 101st Airborne Division of the United States Army. After his military service, he was a noted chef and worked for many years in restaurants in the Appleton area.
Greg was known for his cooking, his kindness, his sense of humor, and his generosity of spirit. He was an avid reader on a wide variety of subjects. He loved his Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs. Greg was always willing to help a friend or family member, even without being asked. his father often said that if he was stranded on a desert island and could have only one of his children with him, he would choose Greg, for his resourcefulness, humor, ability to work hard, and steadfastness in adversity.
Greg is survived by his sisters and brothers: Gail Hays of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Gary Freyberg (Frederica) of Madison, Wisconsin; Karen Arita (Tony) of Manassas, Virginia; Mark Freyberg of Indianola, Iowa, and Dallas Mark of Davie, Florida. He is further survived by nieces and nephews: William Scott; Ford, Maddie and Hank Freyberg; Katie and Alex Arita; Evan and Tanner Freyberg; and Austin Levine.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Gradelyn Freyberg.
The family would like to thank the staff at Appleton Medical Center for the remarkable care of his initial illness that allowed him to live a rewarding life for far longer than the odds predicted, and to the staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center (formerly AMC) for their skilled and compassionate care in his last days.
An open house in Greg's memory will be held at his apartment, 825 W. Whittier Street Apartment 4, Appleton, on Thursday August 8, 2019 from 12:00 to 3:00 pm. Committal will be in the Memory Garden at the First Congregational Church in Appleton in a private service on a date to be determined.
For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019