Gregory Koleske
Black Creek - Gregory L. Koleske, 61, of Black Creek, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 13, 2019, at his home. He was born March 6, 1958, son of the late Robert and Marcella (Weiland) Koleske.
Greg was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour.
On June 2, 1989, he was united in marriage to Judy Wichman, having celebrated 30 years of marriage.
Greg had worked at Wichman Farms, Fairchild Equipment, Murphy's (MCC), and Miron Construction.
He enjoyed attending NASCAR races, and watching local racing at Shawano and WIR in Kaukauna. Greg was the type of guy that was always fixing things, never hesitant to lend a hand when it was needed.
He loved his pony, dogs, cats, and enjoyed working on the farm in the morning with his buddy cows. Cutting trees and splitting wood was something he liked to do and was proud of his custom-made wood splitter that he named "Herman".
Greg is survived by his wife, Judy; two daughters: Nichole (Travis) Stebane and Jessica Koleske; grandson, Alexander; siblings: Jerry (Michael Nitz) Koleske, Tim (Cathy) Koleske, Sharon (Monty) Reynolds, Amy Koleske, Rodney (Elaine) Koleske, Pete Koleske, William (Mary) Koleske, Beth (Paul) Rynish, and Annie Koleske. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Gladys Wichman; brothers-in-law: Mark (Debbie) Wichman and Bruce (Faye) Wichman; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; godfather, Ed Koleske; numerous friends; his cats, Tiger, Kitty, and Brownie; dogs: Candy, Zoey, Roxy; and pony, Sassy.
In addition to his parents, Greg was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Roy Wichman; godmother, Patricia Koleske; brother-in-law, Tony Jenquin; aunts and uncles.
Visitation will take place at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 9:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am with Pastor Natalie Kramer officiating. Burial will take place at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Greg's memory to support his favorite causes.
Thank you to the town of Center First Responders, Outagamie County Sheriff's Department, and Gold Cross Ambulance for your quick response.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 16, 2019