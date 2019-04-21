|
|
Gregory Lincoln
White Bear Lake, MN - Greg died at home in White Bear Lake MN, April 8, 2019 after a brief illness.
Born in Milwaukee WI, Greg lived Manila PI, with his mother, dad, and sister,
moving back to Neenah WI, attending Northland College, moving to the Twin Cities, first in Medicine Lake and then to White Bear Lake with his family.
A man of many interests and abilities -- scuba, skiing, sailing, back-packing, fishing, as well as avid reader and accomplished chef. He was known for his warmth, hospitality, engaging personality, support of his family and interest in others. His vocations included retail sports, advanced tent designs, computer programming and food service.
Greg is remembered for his varied interests, by his many friends -- high school, college, AA, Jonquil Lane neighbors, and people he engaged in his various vocations, avocations and interests.
Sadly surviving Greg, are his mother Althea Davis, father David Lincoln, his wife Jean Lincoln, sister Victoria Forner, children Ashleigh Peltier, Zack Lincoln, Chris Lincoln, grandchildren Sienna Peltier, Brooks Peltier and companion Louise Spenser Lincoln
Celebration of Greg's life was held April 12, 2019 in White Bear Lake
Donations in Greg's name can be made to The Mayhew Program, Bristol N H
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 21, 2019