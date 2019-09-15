Resources
Appleton - Greta Faith Thompson, nee Johnson, passed away at Brewster Village in Appleton on September 6, 2019 at the age of 77. Greta is survived by her daughter, Jennifer K. Thompson, and her grandson, Noah Thompson-Hall, both of Madison, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents Mae and Harold Johnson and her brothers Charles Johnson and Maynard Johnson.

Greta was born in Racine and lived with her family in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois. Greta graduated from Vassar College and attended graduate school at the University of Chicago. After moving to Appleton, Greta worked as a substitute teacher and freelance writer. She was an avid reader and library supporter, including serving as co-president of the Friends of the Appleton Library.

Greta worked for the Outagamie Waupaca Library System in a variety of capacities from 1985 until retiring as Assistant Director in 2005. During that time she earned master's degrees in Public Administration from UW Oshkosh and Library Science from UW Milwaukee. A skilled genealogist, Greta was active with Iowa GenWeb and held several national offices with USGenWeb. Greta appreciated the dedicated care and kindness of the staff at Brewster Village. Her ashes will be scattered in the Cremations Garden at Twelve Corners Cemetery.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 15, 2019
