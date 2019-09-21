|
Griffin Lee Reshel
Neenah - Who would have thought that an unexpected bundle of joy could bring such happiness to so many people for such a short time!
Griffin Lee Reshel was born June 21, 2019 and tragically left this Earth joining the angels in Heaven on September 19, 2019.
His parents, Dom Reshel and Kally Joy could not have been better parents from day one if they tried. Griffin became part of their lives and went everywhere with him. Griffin's smile was natural because he was such a happy baby boy! He was always so smiley!
Grandparents Ron & Stacy Reshel and Kevin & Kathy Joy beamed with pride whenever someone even mentioned his name and they loved every precious moment spent with him.
Aunt Sam (Beau), Aunt Kara (Tom), Uncle Kraig, Uncle Kenny, and Uncle Dylan also loved every minute of their time with him - and especially loved daily snaps and "singing" shared by Kally and Dom.
Our friends and family will miss him and our hearts are heavy. Griffin, we love you and always will. Grandpa, Nana, and Brandan, take good care of him.
Family and friends are invited to join us wearing their favorite shade of blue for a Celebration of Life from 2 - 7 pm on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at The Waters of Oshkosh, 1393 Washington Ave, Oshkosh WI 54901.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 21, 2019