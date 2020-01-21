|
Grover Cowling
Neenah - Grover (Bud) Cowling Jr. was born May 28, 1930 to Grover Cowling Sr. and Henrietta Cowling. He passed away on January 18th, 2020. Bud attended Neenah High School and was a member of the class of 1948. On December 1, 1951 he married Nancy Dieckhoff and they lived their entire life in theNeenah/Oshkosh area. Bud served in the Army and was stationed and participated in the Japanese occupation in 1949. Bud was a tinsmith by trade but was the greatest handyman anyone could have. He loved being busy and could usually be found in his shed "tinkering" with or fixing something. If you needed a tool, you could find it in Bud's shed. He relaxed by being busy and doing for others. When his sons grew up, he built another shed for his and their "toys".
Hunting deer, turkey and sturgeon spearing were some of his joys along with watching his sons and then grandchildren participate in sports and other activities. Bud and Nancy spent many a Sunday afternoon watching the Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers with friends. He was also involved in Suburban Athletics when the boys were playing ball and was a member of the Paynes Point Hook and Spear Club. Bud was a quiet man but his feelings ran deep. He was always there when needed and when he spoke, you listened.
Bud and Nancy had a cottage at Chute Pond, north of Suring, where they spent much of their time. He always found a lot to do there also. Something always needed changing or fixing so he was happy. He found joy just walking in the woods.
Bud is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nancy and his 5 sons: Grover III Neenah,
James (Mary) Neenah, Daniel (Gerri) Oshkosh, Steven (Anne) Neenah and Mark (Mary) Neenah. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Erica Cowling, Amanda Zehner (Adam), Derek (Jen), James (Cymone), Nick (Stephanie), Ashley Cowling, Matthew (Tara), Stephanie Schroeder (Peter), Jacob and Joshua. There are 9 greatgrandchildren: Amelia, JJ, Payton, Colton, Logan, Codi Ann, Chloe Ann, Cole and Callie. He is also survived by his sister Jeannnette Fitzgerald Neenah. A brother Duane, an infant brother and sisters Virginia Bartlett and Myrtle Gilbertson preceded him in death, along with his parents. He is also survived by a sister-in-law Mary Ely and her son, Chris and brother-in-law Jim Dieckhoff and his wife Mary of Sarasota, Florida and their children Patty LeMahieu (Jack) and Tom Dieckhoff.
Per Bud's wishes there will be no "official" funeral but a Celebration of Life will be held at The Still & Grill on Sunday January 26 at 1:00. He would want to be remembered as a good friend, always willing to help. He liked to have fun and would not want people to mourn him, but to think of him having fun with his hunting buddies- all of whom preceded him to heaven.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020