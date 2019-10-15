|
Guy Karel Bodde
Appleton - Guy K. Bodde, 53, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was born on July 10, 1966, in Appleton, the son of John and Susan (Richmond) Bodde. Guy was united in marriage to Lisa Hennig on October 22, 2005, at Monarch Gardens, Appleton. He was employed with Simpson's Auto in Black Creek. Guy was passionate about racing, especially following the career of Ty Majeski. He loved to buy and sell tools, go camping, take road trips and travel. Guy was an avid Packer fan, enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren, and for many years sang with the Fox Valleyaires Barbershop Chorus. He will be forever remembered as a funny and selfless man, always willing to help someone in need and bring a smile to their face.
Guy is survived by his wife: Lisa; a daughter: Kimberly (Chelsey Hood) Caskey; 2 grandsons: Jamison Caskey and Eli Hood; 2 sisters: Amy (Vern) Thompson and Amy Bretl; an aunt: Joanne Bogenschutz; niece and nephew: Samantha and Nicholas Walvort; a beloved dog: Louie; additional family in North Carolina; other relatives and friends.
Guy was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; mother- and father-in-law; and a granddaughter: Emily Hood.
Funeral services for Guy will be held at 11:30 am, on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 17, at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm, and will continue on Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the time of the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated.
We will love and miss you forever.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019