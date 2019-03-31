|
|
Gwen E. Benotch
New London -
Gwen Ellen Benotch, age 82, of New London, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at her residence. Gwen was born on August 11, 1936 to the late Llewellyn and Dora (Rothe) Longrie in New London. She was united in marriage to Don Benotch on April 6, 1979 in New London. Gwen worked at OK Credit Union for several years. She formerly worked for the State of Washington Agricultural Department.
Gwen is survived by her step-children, Kim Benotch, Alaska: Robert Benotch, Manitowoc and his children, Eric, Trisha, and Robert: Mark (Donna) Benotch, Kimberly and their children, Adam and Leah: Bruce (Beth) Benotch, Kaukauna and their children, Alex and Andrew and also brothers-in-law, Jim (Mary) Benotch, Winneconne and Jack (Jackie) Benotch, Grand Chute.
Gwen was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
The funeral service for Gwen will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London with Rev. Marcus Schulz officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Floral Hill Cemetery in New London.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 31, 2019