Services
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Emanuel Lutheran Church
New London, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Emanuel Lutheran Church
New London, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwen Benotch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwen E. Benotch


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gwen E. Benotch Obituary
Gwen E. Benotch

New London -

Gwen Ellen Benotch, age 82, of New London, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at her residence. Gwen was born on August 11, 1936 to the late Llewellyn and Dora (Rothe) Longrie in New London. She was united in marriage to Don Benotch on April 6, 1979 in New London. Gwen worked at OK Credit Union for several years. She formerly worked for the State of Washington Agricultural Department.

Gwen is survived by her step-children, Kim Benotch, Alaska: Robert Benotch, Manitowoc and his children, Eric, Trisha, and Robert: Mark (Donna) Benotch, Kimberly and their children, Adam and Leah: Bruce (Beth) Benotch, Kaukauna and their children, Alex and Andrew and also brothers-in-law, Jim (Mary) Benotch, Winneconne and Jack (Jackie) Benotch, Grand Chute.

Gwen was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

The funeral service for Gwen will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London with Rev. Marcus Schulz officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Floral Hill Cemetery in New London.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now