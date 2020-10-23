1/1
Gwendolyn J. Jelinski
Gwendolyn J. Jelinski

Neenah - Gwendolyn "Gwen" J. Jelinski, age 86 of Neenah, passed away early Friday, October 23, 2020 due to dementia and complication from COVID. She was born to the late George and Gertrude (Gatza) Stelow on April 2, 1934 in Menasha, and married Robert "Bob" Jelinski on April 27, 1957 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Menasha.

Gwen worked for the Neenah School System for 10 years, then retired to enjoy eating out with her husband, reading, good books, and crocheting. She will be missed for her smiling face, friendliness, and sense of humor.

She is survived by her daughter, Jane Jelinski, Neenah; and by her nieces and nephews, family and friends. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Heckmeister; a brother-in-law, Chuch Heckmeister; and a nephew Trent Heckmeister.

A funeral service for Gwen will be held at a later date.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Manor Care of Appleton for their care.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
