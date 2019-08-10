|
|
H. Curtis Clifford
Caroline - H. Curtis Clifford, age 84 of Sun City, AZ, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at his Caroline, WI residence.
H. Curtis Clifford was born July 22, 1935 in Detroit, MI to the late Harry Benjamin & Terressa Teasdale (Huff) Clifford. The family re-located to Bellaire, OH where Curtis attended school and graduated from Beljuan High School. He was a student of mechanical engineering at Ohio State University from 1953-1957, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree; he later attended the State University of New York in the 1980's. Curtis worked as a Chief Engineer/Draftsman for Seagrave Fire Apparatus, both here locally in Clintonville and throughout the U.S. He was involved with fire truck design and sales for his entire professional career, spanning over 60 years; later owning dealerships for Pierce Fire Trucks in Texas, New Mexico, Nevada, & Arizona. His success in business was largely due to his ability to be extremely organized, making lists, itineraries, and planning everything he did in detail. Curtis loved to travel both for work and pleasure, and was able to visit every U.S. state except for Hawaii. He really loved to go out to eat, entertain guests, and plan parties with friends and family. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events and always tried to make his family happy. He took great pride/care of his Sun City home, and will be remembered as very giving man with a heart of gold.
Curtis is survived by his fiancé, Jean Fritz
Son: James "Jamie" (Jenn) Clifford
Step-sons: Mark Cranmer, Dan Cranmer, Michael (Julie) Tigges, & Edward (Beth Ann) Tigges
Jeanne's children: Mike (Linda) Fritz, Curt (Cheryl) Fritz, & Kristy (George) Crum
Numerous grandchildren
Sister: Julia (Bill) Kerr
Curtis was preceded in death by his parents & four brothers, Aaron & Paul Clifford, and Ed & Jack Teasdale.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Marion with Lay Pastor Shirley Pockat officiating. Interment will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Caroline.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 AM until the time of the service.
Memorials are preferred to be directed to ThedaCare At-Home Hospice, Appleton, WI or Compassus Hospice, Phoenix, AZ.
The family wishes to thank ThedaCare At-Home Hospice, especially Jenny, Roxanne, Jolene, & Stuart, for the loving care shown to Curtis.
An online guestbook is available at eberhardtstevenson.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019