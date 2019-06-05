|
|
Appleton - Harlan H. Pirlot, age 86, of Appleton, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Brewster Village following a short illness. Harlan was born in Hermansville, MI, on Easter Sunday, April 17, 1933, to the late Elmer and Ethel (Asplundh) Pirlot. He graduated with the class of 1951 at Kingsford High School in Michigan. He was then drafted, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War with the 226th Signal Company as a highspeed Morse code radio operator. Following his service, on November 24, 1955, he was united in marriage to Joyce Jenkins at American Martyrs Church in Kingsford, MI.
Harlan received his BA and MS at Northern Michigan University in Marquette, MI. After graduation he taught for four years in the business department at Alpena High School in Alpena, MI. He and Joyce then moved to Appleton and Harlan taught at Appleton High School West for 28 years, where he also served as boys golf coach for 10 years.
Harlan enjoyed golfing, playing guitar, singing, and deer hunting with his brother Don and brother-in-law Glen. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to others and volunteer his time. Harlan was a member of the VFW, and in his earlier days was an active member at his parish - St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Appleton.
He will be missed by his loving wife of 63 years, Joyce, Appleton; daughter Roxann (James) Nickasch, Greenville; son Randall (Anne) Pirlot, Middleton, WI; and 3 grandchildren: Matthew Nickasch, and Augustus and Gabriel Pirlot.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Dale and Donald, sister Linda, step-father James "Honey" Marlett, mother-in-law Hellen (Bayee) Jenkins, and father-in-law James Jenkins.
Harlan was laid to rest at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton. Private services were held. In lieu of flowers, gifts, or other memorials, next time you see a veteran in a restaurant, please buy his or her meal.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 5, 2019