Harland Chapman
Shiocton - Harland E. Chapman, 86, of Shiocton, formerly from Seymour, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Willow Lane in Appleton, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer, with his family by his side. He was born May 26, 1933, son of the late Harry and Gwen (Holder) Chapman.
On July 14, 1962, he was united in marriage to Jean Olson. She preceded him in death on August 20, 2015.
Harland was a member of New Life Methodist Church, Cicero.
He was a proud U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1953 to 1955. He participated in the Old Glory Honor Flight Mission 50 on May 29, 2019 and was a member of American Legion Post #512, Shiocton.
Harland had an accomplished career at Seymour Community School District, retiring after 25 years of teaching science. Throughout his teaching career he impacted the lives of many students. He loved running into former students and especially enjoyed the times reminiscing with them.
Harland enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and neighbors; telling stories of his younger years, talking about his animals, planting and sharing his love of flowers, singing karaoke, hunting and fishing. He was an active member and Past President of Challenge The Outdoors.
Survivors include his; children: Mary (Dan) Brockman, Susan (Jason Wage) Schroeder, James (Vanessa) Chapman; grandchildren: Jesse (Jamie) Brockman, Justin (Amanda) Pues, Sarah Schroeder, Jordyn Pues, Amanda Schroeder, Korey Schroeder, Miranda Chapman; step-grandchildren: Greg (Sara) Brockman, Holly Brockman, Austin Doriott; great-grandchildren: Mackenzie Pues, Alex Brockman, Liam Schroeder, Chase Brockman, Emytt Pues and Ellisyn Pues; step great-grandchildren: Ethan Brockman, Cullen Brockman; foster son, Glenn (Pam) Quast and family, Lindsay and Phillip; brother and sisters: Carolyn Mikkelson, Beverly Collins, and Dean (Marcia) Chapman; sister-in-law, Donna Olson; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his brother, Carroll Chapman; brothers-in-law: Cameron Mikkelson, Dave Collins, Clifford "Jerry" Olson; in-laws, Clifford and Ethel Olson.
Friends may call at St. John United Church of Christ, Black Creek on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 9:00 am until services at 12 noon with Pastor Moira Finley officiating. Military honors will follow at the church.
Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed to Harland's family at www.muehlboettcher.com.
Special thanks to Willow Lane and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care you gave to Dad his last weeks. We also thank all our family and friends that helped make Dad's life fullfilled
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 1 to July 2, 2019