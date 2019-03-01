Resources
Harland Garry Zietlow
1937 - 2019
Neenah - Neenah native Harland Garry Zietlow passed away January 6, 2019. He was born in Neenah, Wisconsin, September 21, 1937 to Gerhardt and Margaret (Jasman) Zietlow.

Harland grew up on "the island" where he had many adventures in Doty Park. He first fished in the river and loved to fish throughout his life. He graduated from Neenah High School in 1955, where he excelled in basketball and tennis.

"Zit" spent two years in college, two years in the U.S. Army, and eventually became a fireman for the City of Neenah. On January 25, 1964, he married Katherine Pretschold, or Katie as he called her. They spent almost 55 years together.

In 1965, Harland went to work for Carnation Company in sales. In 1972, he went to work for Proctor and Gamble in the food division. He retired from P&G in 2002.

Throughout his life, he fished and hunted. Harland provided innumerable fish and duck dinners which were enjoyed by those fortunate to be at the table.

At 1:30 AM, January 6, he entered into heaven to spend eternity with Jesus. Harland was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Pat. He is survived by two children, Jennifer and James; two grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews.

A private funeral was held January 10 and he was interred in Mountain View Cemetery in Mesa, AZ.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 1, 2019
