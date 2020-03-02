|
|
Harland Ziemke
Fremont - Harland "Harlie" W. Ziemke, age 88, of Fremont, passed away into the Lord's hands and his wife, Evie's arms, surrounded by his family at Cherry Meadows in Appleton on Friday, February 28, 2020. Harlie was born December 20, 1931 in Neenah, the third child of the late Walter and Mollie (Kohnke) Ziemke. Harlie was very patriotic and a true American. He served four years in the US Navy on AD28 USS Grand Canyon. He met the love of his life, Evelyn Popp, in high school. On May 12, 1956 they were married at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Neenah.Together they spent 50 wonderful years together, traveling the world after retirement. She preceded him in death on October 8, 2006. After returning from the Navy, Harlie started in the mail room at Kimberly-Clark Corp in Neenah. His career spanned forty plus years at KC, where he retired as Director of Quality Assurance. Harlie enjoyed golfing, woodworking, hunting and fishing at their beloved Wolf River home in Fremont. Harlie was a member, lecter, eucharist minister and parish council member at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church and Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Weyauwega. He was also a member and former commander of American Legion Post 391 in Fremont. Harlie is survived by three sons, Mark, Fremont; Michael(Karen), Neenah; Matthew(Kris), Middleton and a daughter, Julie(Jody)Voight, Eagle River. Harlie was truly loved and extremely proud of his six grandchildren, Christopher(Karley)Ziemke, Eric(Casi)Voight, Andrew Ziemke, Jonathan Ziemke, Megan Voight and Samuel Ziemke. Harlie was enamored with his three great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Creed Voight and Mya Halverson-Ziemke. He is further survived by his brother, Walt(Phyllis)Ziemke, Neenah, and sister-in-law, Joan Robinson, CA and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass, followed by military rites, will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 105 N. Lincoln St., Weyauwega. Father Matthew Rappl will officiate. Immediately following the service, a Celebration of Life will be held at Pier 5 in Fremont. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to www.donaldjtrump.com and click on contribution or contact a family member directly.
Harlie's family would like to extend their deepest appreciation for the love and care given to Harlie by Synergy Homecare givers, Suzy, Ashley, Gina, Jennifer, Heather and Jean; and the staff at Cherry Meadows.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020