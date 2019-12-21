Services
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Resources
More Obituaries for Harley Henke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harley Henke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harley Henke Obituary
Harley Henke

Appleton - Harley Henke, age 96, of Appleton, passed away on December 19, 2019. He served in the United States Marine Corps in the Pacific Theater during World War II. After his service, he graduated from University of Wisconsin Madison with a degree in electrical engineering. During his working years he was employed as an engineer and plant manager. After retiring, Harley volunteered his time at The Hearthstone Historical House Museum where he designed and built the hydroelectric power display as well as replacing staircases and other projects. As an experience woodworker, Harley built many practical and whimsical pieces for his family and friends.

Harley is survived by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy and his four children: Carol, Kathy, Nancy, and Richard, and their spouses.

A Funeral Service for Harley will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at HIGHLAND MEMORIAL PARK'S STAR OF HOPE CHAPEL, 3131 N. Richmond Street, Appleton with Pastor Judy Deckert officiating. Friends may visit from 8:30 until the time of service.

logo


logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent