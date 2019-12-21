|
|
Harley Henke
Appleton - Harley Henke, age 96, of Appleton, passed away on December 19, 2019. He served in the United States Marine Corps in the Pacific Theater during World War II. After his service, he graduated from University of Wisconsin Madison with a degree in electrical engineering. During his working years he was employed as an engineer and plant manager. After retiring, Harley volunteered his time at The Hearthstone Historical House Museum where he designed and built the hydroelectric power display as well as replacing staircases and other projects. As an experience woodworker, Harley built many practical and whimsical pieces for his family and friends.
Harley is survived by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy and his four children: Carol, Kathy, Nancy, and Richard, and their spouses.
A Funeral Service for Harley will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at HIGHLAND MEMORIAL PARK'S STAR OF HOPE CHAPEL, 3131 N. Richmond Street, Appleton with Pastor Judy Deckert officiating. Friends may visit from 8:30 until the time of service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019