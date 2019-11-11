|
|
Harley Jack Tierney
Appleton - Harley J. Tierney, 90, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019, at a local hospital. He was born on September 27, 1929, in Appleton, the son of Clifford and Viola (Vander Linden) Tierney. Harley was united in marriage to Audrey Raddatz on May 14, 1949, in Appleton. She preceded him in death on August 31, 2017. He was employed with Consolidated Papers for 46 years, retiring in May of 1982.
Harley is survived by his children: Michael (Sherry), Joseph (Debra), and Edward Tierney; grandchildren: Michelle (Tony) Habeck and their daughter Kaitlynn Habeck, Josette (Shane) Green and their daughter Aleigh, Elizabeth (John) Sloan and their children Skylar and Logan Wollin; two sisters: Carol Viele and Darlene Lucht; a brother-in-law: Bill (Betty) Raddatz; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, Harley was further preceded in death by a sister: Violet Lyons; brothers: Gerald Tierney and Jim (Anne) Tierney; two step sisters: Elda (Charles) Muench and Elaine Meyer; and step brother: Glen Merkel.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm, on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Wichmann Funeral Home, Tri-County Chapel, 1592 Oneida St., Appleton. Visitation will be Sunday at the funeral chapel from 1:00 pm until the time of the service. Harley will be laid to rest with Audrey at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to the Autism Society of Wisconsin. At the request of the family, casual attire is encouraged, and there will be an opportunity for family and friends to share memories of Harley during the service.
Harley's family would like to thank the staff at Brewster Village for their care of Harley, and the staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital; especially Dr. Laura Nettekoven for their care and compassion shown to Harley.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019