Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Memorial Park
Appleton, WI
Harley "Duke" Thomas

Harley "Duke" Thomas Obituary
Harley "Duke" Thomas

Appleton, Wisconsin - H.J. (Duke) Thomas, age 91 of Appleton, passed away on May 25, 2019 at the Renaissance Health Care Center, where he has resided for the past 7 years.

Duke was a veteran of the Korean War where he served as a paratrooper in the Rangers. He worked as a switchman for the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad for 41 years until his retirement. Duke was an avid Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan and enjoyed watching each and every game.

Duke was preceded in death by his parents, James and Martha Thomas; his brother, Daniel Thomas;sisters, Marion Thomas, Jean Wenniger and June Farquar: and bother-in-law, Bill Farquar, Jr.

He is survived by his siblings, Jan (Larry) Van Boxtel of Prior Lake ,MN, Linda (Carl) Hauser of Menasha, WI, and James (Nancy) Thomas of Appleton, WI; brother-in-law, Ronald Wenniger of Kaukauna, WI; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11 A.M. for Duke on Wednesday, June 5th at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton WI.

To leave a special memory or condolences for Duke's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 29, 2019
