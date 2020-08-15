Harley WilkeOshkosh - The gates of heaven opened for Harley Wilke, age 86, of Oshkosh, WI and formally from Cudahy, WI passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020 at Bethel Home in Oshkosh where he resided for the past 3 years.Harley was born in Shawano, WI on August 7, 1934 and graduated from Shawano High School.Harley worked and retired from the Ladish Company in Cudahy with side jobs at the Precision Frame and Alignment Co. and shuttling for the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.Harley had a love for fast cars, women, stock car racing, snowmobiling gambling, fishing, boating and card games. Always the first, with his brother Jerry, at the table after a holiday meal ready and raring for a good game of poker or dice. One of the boys would always win! Each one of us holds a dear memory with Harley and may they always be cherished.Harley's charismatic persona followed him wherever he went, always catching the attention of the ladies from his frequented diner in Oak Creek where he made the staff his family and at Bethel Home where he was welcomed with open arms and brought much joy to his fellow roommates along with all the staff there. Along with his contagious smile the twinkle in his blue eyes will not be forgotten.Harley is survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.Preceding him in death are his parents, William and Eleanor Wilke; and his siblings, Leaona (Clarence) Brauer, Mildred (Raymond) Yahnke, Beatrice (Clifford) Berry, Myrtle (Ervin) Schutt, William (Nora) Wilke, Beverly (Walt) Sundholm, Doris (Merlin) Everson, Shirley( Michael) Lazor, and Gerald (Carol) Wilke.We would especially like to extend our gratitude to Bethel Home and their entire staff especially Chaplain Dave, his friend and poker dealer. Ascension at Home Hospice and his dear friends Kim and Bridget.Services will be held on Monday August 24 at the Memorial Gardens green space next to Bethel Home, 225 N. Eagle Street, Oshkosh WI, 54902 with visitation at 10am funeral at 11am. Due to Covid-19 this will be an outdoor service, masks and social distancing are mandatory. Please bring a lawn chair and spread out accordingly.