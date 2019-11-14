Services
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
528 Second St
Menasha, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
528 Second St
Menasha, WI
Harold "Gus" Block Obituary
Harold "Gus" Block

Neenah - Harold "Gus" Block age 95, of Neenah, formerly of Menasha passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 528 Second St., Menasha. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. A full obituary will follow in an upcoming edition. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
