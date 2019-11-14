|
Harold "Gus" Block
Neenah - Harold "Gus" Block age 95, of Neenah, formerly of Menasha passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 528 Second St., Menasha. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. A full obituary will follow in an upcoming edition. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019