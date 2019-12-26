|
Harold Charles Strey
Greenville - Harold Strey, age 93, of Greenville WI passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. He was born October 7, 1926 to Charles and Linda (Much) Strey, in the Town of Greenville. Harold was a member of the Greenville Bachelors Club until he met his wife, June. On June 2, 1951 he married June Beschta and took over his parents' farm. He farmed until 1992 when his son, Randy, took over the family farm.
Harold was a devout Christian, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, farmer, musician, and volunteer. While Harold was busy farming, he found time to be a big part of what Greenville area is today. He was a long-time member of the Civic Club and served as Chairman and President for many years. In 1987 he received the Outstanding Member Award from the Greenville Civic Club. He was a volunteer fireman with the Hortonville Fire District, until at which time Greenville started their own fire department. He was very instrumental in establishing the Greenville Fire Department and served for many years until his retirement. Harold was very active in his church with his family at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Greenville, where he was the Financial Secretary and served on many committees over the years. Additionally, he was a director for Valley Western Bank of Greenville from 1976 to 1987 and was a director for Ellington Mutual Insurance for 25 years. In 1964 he received The Outstanding Farmer's Award for the Town of Greenville for Outagamie County. Besides being busy during his farming years and his volunteer work, he was also an entertainer. Harold played the piano accordion for the Don Leiby polka band.
His family and friends will remember Harold for his unyielding faith, courage, inner strength, endurance and strong work ethics. He was always quick with a smile or joke, but also had a serious, humble, and reflective side to him as well. He was an avid Brewers, Packers and Badgers fan, enjoyed playing cribbage and card games with his wide circle of friends, and traveling with his wife.
He is survived by his wife June Strey; son Randy Strey; daughters Sheryl (Randy) Asman, and Karen Syring (friend Mike Bourgeois), daughter-in-law Nancy Strey; grandchildren Cory (Amanda) Strey, Marissa (Mike) Swanson, Jeremy (Kristy) Asman, Angela Syring (fiancé Don Ebben), Ashley Syring, Savannah Beauchaine, Falyn Strey, Grace Strey, Logan (Tina) Gorges, Summer (Jerry) Lee; great-grandchildren Everett Swanson, James, Temperence, Elwood and Ford Gorges, and Savannah Sommers. He is further survived by sister Joann (Henry) Bauer, brother-in-law Arthur Beschta, sister-in-law Carol Beschta, many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by son Larry Strey, grandchild Crystal Strey, sister Marian Sherbert, in-laws Eunice (Wilmer) Petit, Shirley Beschta, and William Beschta.
Services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Greenville on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9:00am-11:45am, with Pastor Qualmann officiating the service at Noon.
While the past three years has been a difficult journey, he relied upon the Lord to guide him each day, along with his wife of 68 years. A special thank you to Pastor Qualmann, the caretakers and staff at Rennes, Dr. Erdman, Dave Schwebs, the Friday card players group, and many friends who visited over the past several years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Immanuel Lutheran Church in memory of Harold.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019