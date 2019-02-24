Harold D. Case



Appleton - Harold Case, son, brother, husband, outlaw, dad, uncle, grandpa, great- grandfather "grampy" and friend, died peacefully at Cherry Meadows Hospice on February 11, 2019. Harold was born to Helen and Arthur Case on June 1, 1929 in Benton Harbor, MI. He graduated from HS and earned an associate degree in business. He married Jeri Caudill in April of 1950, together they enjoyed 63 years of marriage. They lived in California at Camp Pendleton while he served his country as a Marine in the Korean War. They returned to Chicago, where he began his career in Transportation. Together with colleagues that would become lifelong friends, they moved to Neenah where he enjoyed 23 years with Kimberly Clark. Harold went on to contribute to the transportation industry, in management, sales, and association leadership roles. Harold was a strong advocate for blood donation, serving as the President of the Fox Valley Blood Bank. In retirement Harold and Jeri built a home on Lake Camelot, where they entertained friends, and built special memories with their grandchildren.



They wintered for many years in Seaside, FL making new friends, relaxing in the sun, with feet in the sand, loving sunsets over the emerald sea. All who knew and loved him will remember him for the happiness he found in bowling, camping, golf, cribbage, maintaining a manicured lawn, and for making and enjoying the BEST Old Fashion. Harold and Jeri loved their family, but found their greatest joy in sharing in their grandchildren and great-grandchildren's lives.



Harold is survived by his daughters, Pamela Bate of Appleton; Jill Case-Wirth of Marietta, GA; and Amy Case of Madison. Five grandchildren, Emily (Kevin) Grasse of Appleton; Anna Bate of NYC; Alexander (Kacie O'Maley) Bate of UT; Allison (Justin) Hay of MS; and Haley Bate (fiancé Cale) of Onalaska. Harold was further blessed with five great grandchildren, Addison, Genevieve, Charles, Caldwell and Juliette. Sister, June (Lee) Hardy (Shad and Sawyer Hardy, Lacy and Todd Lefeber); Brother Richard (Marlene) Case; In-laws Nancy (son, Craig and Debbie) Peterson; Carolyn McRae; Judy Peterson; Betty Henry; Kathy (Steve) Worachek; Bob (Helen) Caudill; Paul Caudill; and Tom (Laurel) Caudill. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Harold was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his brother, Howard, his son-in-law, Chuck, and in-laws, William and Emily, Jack, Bill and Helen, Dick and Jane, Nancy, Clark, Albert, Patricia, and Mary Sue.



A service and celebration of his life will be held this summer in Watersmeet, MI.



His family extends a special thank you to Jim Quella for his never-ending acts of kindness, friendship, and support to Harold and Jeri and our entire family. He is the best neighbor and friend anyone could ever have. Cindy Krueger for the cribbage and pizza dinners. Susan Mead and Terry Ball for their companionship and kindness. And the entire ThedaCare Hospice team, especially Melissa, Todd, and Ellen for their compassionate care.



The family asks that memorials be made in Harold's honor to the Old Glory Honor Flight, 4650 W Spencer St., Appleton, WI 54914 or ThedaCare Cherry Meadows Hospice, 2500 S Heritage Woods Dr., Appleton, WI 54915. And please consider donating blood in honor of Harold. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.















Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 24, 2019