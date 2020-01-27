|
Harold E. Pasch, Jr.
Appleton - Harold E. Pasch, Jr. age 91, of Appleton, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was born to the late Harold and Catherine K. (Dumke) Pasch on February 29, 1928. Harold married the love of his life Sharon Meyer on December 10, 1955. He graduated from Appleton High School and Fox Valley Tech and correspondence schools. Harold was also a veteran having served in the Army and National Guard. Harold worked for Wisconsin Electric for 43 years and spent two years as the project coordinator during the construction of Point Beach Nuclear Plant. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Appleton for many years. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2150, Golden K Kiwanis, Fox Valley Muzzleloaders Club, and two German American Clubs. Harold was a two-term director for United Way. He served as a money counter, usher, communion assistant, and the Zion Mutual Homes at Church. He was very interested in Civil War history and reenactments.
Harold was a firm, caring, loving father who worked very hard to provide for his family who came first. He enjoyed four Scottish Terrier dogs which gave him and his family great pleasure. He spent many vacations with his wife where they traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and Canada, but also visited Germany, Jamaica, and went on many cruises.
Harold is survived by his children: Stephanie (Mike) Balza of Howard and Karl (Carrie) Pasch of Waunakee; grandchildren: Briana (Garrett) Wasielewski of Howard, Pauline (Ryan) Nick of Howard, Grace and Grant Pasch of Waunakee; great grandson Finnley Wasielewski; and cousin Robert (Nancy) Doerfler of Hartland. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon and both of his parents.
A funeral service for Harold will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday January 30, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, 912 N Oneida Street, Appleton with Pastor Catherine Burnette officiating. Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for the Zion Lutheran Church Steeple Fund.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to family friend Gwen Schwandt; the staff of Brookview Meadows Assisted Living; and New Perspective Senior living for all of their care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020