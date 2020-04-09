|
|
Harold H. Meske
New London - Harold H. Meske went to his eternal home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Aster Assisted Living in Clintonville. Harold was born in Oshkosh, son of the late Frank and Amanda (Gomoll) Meske. He married Geraldine "Geri" Herres on October 9, 1948. She preceded him in death on August 23, 2002, after 53 years of blessed marriage. Harold graduated from Peace Lutheran grade school and then Oshkosh High School in 1938. He enlisted in WWII, served his country for 39 months and flew 25 missions over Europe, as a radio operator and waist gunner on a B-26 medium bomber. He was a life member of the New London VFW. Harold's post high school education consisted of: Bachelor of Music degree- Lawrence University, Master of Music degree- Northwestern University and Theological studies under the tutelage of Dr. Siegert Becker. In his teaching career, he taught music in several public and private schools in Michigan and Wisconsin. Before the war Harold played with a number of "Big" Swing Bands in the Fox Valley and also played piano and Hammond organ in area supper clubs. During his military career, he "sat in" and played with Big Band musicians. Besides his teaching career, he owned and operated Meske Realty with the help of his wife Geri for 35 years. His youthful hobbies were table tennis, baseball and hockey. In later years it was carpentry, water skiing, ice skating, bowling, golf, and raising Morgan horses. He was a longtime member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London, where he played organ, directed choirs and served on various boards. When he moved to Aster Assisted Living he played piano for St. Paul Lutheran Church in Clintonville while his health allowed and for the residents of Aster until shortly before his death.
Harold is survived by his daughters, Cherie (Gregory) Lentz and Cindylee (John) Harvey; grandchildren, G. Michael Lentz Jr., Jeffrey (Samantha) Lentz, Aaron (Felicia) Harvey, Amanda Harvey and Kimberly (Robert) Nass; great-grandchildren, Daytana Lentz, Jeffrey Lentz, Jr., Weston Harvey and William Harvey; and 3 great-great grandchildren. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020