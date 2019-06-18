Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Baldwin's Mill, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Baldwin's Mill, WI
Harold H. Spiegelberg Obituary
Harold H. Spiegelberg

Weyauwega - Harold H. Spiegelberg, age 97, of Weyauwega, went to his heavenly home on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Bethany Home in Waupaca. He was born in Dale, Wisconsin on January 28, 1922, son of the late Louis and Amelia (Bigalke) Spiegelberg. On October 9, 1956, he was united in marriage to Hattie Togstad. She preceded him in death in 2007. Harold farmed in the Town of Royalton for many years. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Baldwin's Mill.

He is survived by his daughters: Sandy Vestal and Bonnie Martin; grandchild: Paula Wilby; step-grandchildren: Veronica (Randy) Johnson, Richard (Deanne) Togstad; a great-grandchild: Amanda Heath; step-great-grandchildren: David, Adam, Emily, Nathan, Tyler, Alex and Jennifer; a sister Ruth Montgomery. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his three brothers: Louis (Esther), John (Lorena), and Carl (Olethea); two sisters: Jeanette (George) Wegener and Lorraine Steibs; step-grandchildren: Tanna Togstad and Jeffrey Togstad.

The funeral service for Harold will be held at St. John Lutheran Church in Baldwin's Mill at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 with Rev. Roger Nielsen officiating. Burial will be in Baldwin's Mill Cemetery, Town of Royalton. A visitation for Harold will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

The family would like to thank Harold's care givers, Karen and Kim, for their wonderful care and concern given to Harold.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 18, 2019
