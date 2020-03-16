|
Harold M. Woelfel, age 83, of Chilton died peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. He was born March 6, 1937 in the Town of Charlestown, son of the late Adelbert and Coletta (Gebhard) Woelfel.
Harold served in the United States Army Reserves and worked as a supervisor for the Carnation Company in Chilton for much of his working career. He later worked at The Parts Depot until his full retirement in 2013.
He was a man of deep faith who was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Stockbridge. When vacationing with the family up north, it was understood that vacation never really began until after attending mass on Saturday. He was also a member of the Eagle's Club and served as Town Clerk in Charlestown for nearly 20 years.
Harold enjoyed following the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers. Although he did do some fishing while up north, he always said he would never set foot on Lake Winnebago until it had frozen all the way to the bottom.
As a strong willed individual, Harold took great pride in being timely for all events in his life. He loved reading the newspaper, and was known to read it from front to back. And, although he was a bit unsure about bringing a cat into his home, over the years he developed a true love for all of the cats in his life. His best buddy, Freddie will miss him dearly. Above all the blessings in his life, Harold especially loved his family and took great pride in all of his grandchildren.
Harold will be greatly missed by his wife, Agnes, and his girls: Debbie (Ed) Wenig, Sandy (Mike) Popp, and Lori (Gordy) Fhlug; his grandchildren: Kelly Wenig, Christopher Wenig, Renee (Bob) Vickman, Andrew (Marissa) Wenig, Nicole (Gus) Garcia, Brian (Amber) Popp, Craig Fhlug and special friend Danielle, and Tyler (Beth) Fhlug; his great-grandchildren: Edward, Theodore, Garrett, Gavin, Graham, Wyatt, Ava, Cecelia, and Bristol; and siblings-in-law: Phyllis Schott, John Mueller, Bob (Marilou) Mueller, Eddie (Candy) Mueller, Mary (Paul) Fritsch, and Roger Mueller.
Harold was preceded in death by his siblings: Bernadine (Eugene) Holschbach, Jeanette (Lawrence "Squeak") Schaller, and Bob Woelfel; and brothers-in-law: Claude "Sonny" Mueller and Marvin Mueller.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Stockbridge, with Rev. Michael Betley officiating. A time for visitation will be held at church before the mass from 9:00 AM to 11:15 AM, on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
A special thank you to Dr. Nick Freeman and the staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital for the wonderful care, guidance and compassion shown to Harold and his family throughout this difficult time. Also, thank you to Father Mike Betley and Diane Wickersheim for their prayers and support.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020