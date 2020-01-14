|
Harold Michael Hermsen
Tampa, FL - Harold Michael Hermsen, 91, passed away on December 19, 2019 at his home Tampa, Florida. Harold was born on October 31, 1928 in Little Chute, Wisconsin to the parents of Martin Hermsen and Marie Janson Hermsen.
On September 16, 1950, Harold married Dolores Francis Napieralla in Appleton, Wisconsin. Soon thereafter, Harold and Dolores moved to the Tampa Bay area in Florida where they raised their 5 children.
In 1959, Harold joined the newly opened Anheuser-Busch Budweiser Brewery in Tampa, Florida, enjoying the opportunity to work in several different positions within the Brewery, including his favorite position as a Brewery Quality Control Beer Taster. He retired after 36 years as a Brewery Operations Foreman. Harold loved the brewery dearly, loved all the people he worked with and developed many lifelong friendships during his wonderful time at the brewery. After work and on the weekends, Harold and Dolores spent many days together walking the beautiful and lush grounds of Busch Gardens next to the Brewery he loved so much.
Harold loved sports, all sports, but followed his beloved Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Rays and Tampa Bay Lightning religiously. The Wisconsin Badgers football games were never missed either. He looked forward to going to the Rays home games in his 70's as a Rays' season ticket holder.
A 9 year resident in the Aston Gardens of Tampa community, Harold loved the villa he lived in that allowed him to watch the birds, squirrels, and deer off his back porch, sit on the always cool and comfortable front porch, reading, gazing at the lake across the street or simply waving and talking to his neighbors and friends. At Aston Gardens, Harold was surrounded by many very close friends and looked forward to seeing them almost every day and every night during lunch and dinner. He attended every social event that was planned, often times coming in costume to celebrate the event. He was an avid bingo player so he knew everyone and everyone knew him. He loved going out to eat, enjoying a Michelob at dinner, or even a rum and coke.
Harold was smart, witty and fun. He will be deeply missed but remembered fondly by all his friends and family.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Dolores. Harold is survived by his five children, Dennis Hermsen and wife Laurie, Donna Henderson and husband Keith, Dorothy Byrd and husband Bill, Diana Newberry and husband David, and Doug Hermsen and 6 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
The family would like to especially thank all his wonderful and caring friends at Aston Gardens. Our sincere thanks to his caregivers that made his life so much easier and happier. They provided loving support for many months which we will always be grateful. Thanks to the staff at Aston Gardens for their caring and support as well.
In lieu of flowers or donations, in honor of Harold, hang a birdfeeder and feed the birds, or simply give someone a smile and hand them a Hershey kiss for no particular reason as Harold did many times.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020