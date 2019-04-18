|
|
Harold Muskevitsch
New London - Harold "Muskie" Edward Muskevitsch, age 74, died on Tuesday, April 17, 2019 at Theda Care Hospital in New London. He was born in New London on September 15, 1944, son of the late Joseph and Leona (Robinson) Muskevitsch.
He is survived by a sibling: Joyce (Muskevitsch) Beyer, Appleton, WI; niece: Jennifer (Beyer) Steigerwalt and her husband, Eric, of Waxhaw, NC.
Through Joyce's marriage to Gordon Beyer (deceased), he is survived by four step children and their families, including Bill Beyer & Molly O'Brien (St. Louis Park, MN), Bob & Dianne Beyer (Sturgeon Bay, WI), Sue Osheim (Marion, WI) and Tom Beyer & Barb Bermel (Appleton, WI).
He is also survived by numerous cousins on the Muskevitsch, Hegewald, Roloff and Robinson families, many of whom reside in the New London area, as well as Canada.
Harold served his country as both a member of the Army and the Navy and he worked in construction in the New London area for many, many years.
As an active member of the Shamrock Heights Golf Course in New London, he played practically every day in the summertime. He also enjoyed traveling to Tennessee in the springtime with his fellow golfers to tackle other courses. Harold was most certainly an avid deer hunter and fisherman for his entire lifetime.
He regularly enjoyed morning coffee and conversation with friends at the Pantry Café. He was nicknamed the "cookie monster" for his homemade chocolate chip cookies that he regularly shared with friends and neighbors in New London and beyond.
Many thanks to Paul & Betty Steingraber for their friendship and comforting presence, as well as the team from Hospice, who stayed by his side these last days.
Additional thanks to the kind nursing staff on the 3rd floor of Theda Care, New London. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harold's name should be made to The Salvation Army Waupaca County, 301 E. Beacon Ave., New London, WI 54961.
Graveside services for Muskie will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, April 18th, 2019 (TODAY) at Most Precious Blood Cemetery, N3650 Bean City Rd, New London, Wisconsin with Pastor Mark Tiefel of Emanuel Lutheran Church officiating.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 18, 2019