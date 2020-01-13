|
Harold Romberg
New London - Harold Romberg, age 78, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 11th, 2020. He was born on October 20, 1941 son of the late Kimble and Eunice (Pohlman) Romberg. On July 20th, 1968, he married Sandra Birkholz at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London. They celebrated 51 years of marriage together. Harold served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves and worked as a farmer. Harold was a loving father and grandfather who always looked out for others. He enjoyed golfing and watching the Packers in his free time. He liked to stay busy and couldn't leave anything broken unfixed - whether it be machinery or the TV remote control, he would spend all night fixing it. When he retired from farming, his new profession was taking care of his grandchildren, which he excelled at. You could bet if any of his grandchildren needed his help or support for anything, he was there.
Harold is survived by his wife Sandra Romberg; son Bret Romberg (Janalea); daughter Jodi Benzel (Craig); mother-in-law Arlene Birkholz; three grandchildren, Kaylee Olson (Erik), Max Olson, Mason Romberg; his siblings, Virginia (Dan) Driver, Jeanette (Don) Kalwitz, Dorothy Allen, Donna Krenke, Barbara (Frank) Dobbert, Betty (Larry) Foley, Mary Ellen "Susie" (John) Fields, Jim Romberg, and Gary (Linda) Romberg.
He is preceded in death by his father Kimble Romberg; mother Eunice Romberg; father-in-law Fred Birkholz; sister Linda Hidde, and brothers-in-law Ronald Allen, Harold "Ike" Hidde and Darwin "Curley" Krenke and sister-in-law Betty Romberg
The funeral for Harold will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London with Rev. William Heiges officiating. Visitation will take place TODAY- Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London and again from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Wednesday.
A special thanks to ThedaCare Hospice for their loving care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020