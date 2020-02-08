|
Harold "Butch" Schmidt
Black Creek - Harold "Butch" "Schmitty" J. Schmidt, 72, Black Creek, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 8, 2020, at The Bridges of Appleton. He was born April 30, 1947, son of the late Harold and Minnie (Ready) Schmidt.
Survivors include his siblings: Arlene (special friend, Ken McHugh) Neumann, Appleton; Judy (Glen) Nelson, Shiocton; Thomas (Debbie) Schmidt, Black Creek; John (Chris) Schmidt, Bonduel; Randy (Kathy) Schmidt, Black Creek; Peter (Karen) Schmidt, Nichols; Steve (Lauri) Schmidt, Seymour; Joe Schmidt, Black Creek; Patti Schmidt, Menasha; Gerald (Karen) Schmidt, Appleton; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Butch was preceded in death by two brothers: Richard (Judy) Schmidt, and Daniel (Georgia) Schmidt.
Friends may call at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 301 E. Burdick Street, Black Creek, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, Fr. Don Zuleger officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
The family extends a special thanks to the caring staff at The Bridges of Appleton.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020