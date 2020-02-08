Services
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
301 E. Burdick Street
Black Creek, WI
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
301 E. Burdick Street
Black Creek, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold "Butch" Schmidt


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold "Butch" Schmidt Obituary
Harold "Butch" Schmidt

Black Creek - Harold "Butch" "Schmitty" J. Schmidt, 72, Black Creek, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 8, 2020, at The Bridges of Appleton. He was born April 30, 1947, son of the late Harold and Minnie (Ready) Schmidt.

Survivors include his siblings: Arlene (special friend, Ken McHugh) Neumann, Appleton; Judy (Glen) Nelson, Shiocton; Thomas (Debbie) Schmidt, Black Creek; John (Chris) Schmidt, Bonduel; Randy (Kathy) Schmidt, Black Creek; Peter (Karen) Schmidt, Nichols; Steve (Lauri) Schmidt, Seymour; Joe Schmidt, Black Creek; Patti Schmidt, Menasha; Gerald (Karen) Schmidt, Appleton; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Butch was preceded in death by two brothers: Richard (Judy) Schmidt, and Daniel (Georgia) Schmidt.

Friends may call at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 301 E. Burdick Street, Black Creek, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, Fr. Don Zuleger officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

The family extends a special thanks to the caring staff at The Bridges of Appleton.

Online condolences may be expressed to Butch's family at www.muehlboettcher.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent