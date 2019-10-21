Services
Harold "Harry" Tesch Jr.


1951 - 2019
Harold "Harry" Tesch Jr. Obituary
Harold "Harry" Tesch Jr.

Athelstane - Harold M. "Harry" Tesch Jr., 68, Athelstane, died unexpectedly Saturday Oct 19, 2019 at a local hospital. He was born August 2, 1951 in Neenah to Harold Sr. and Donna (Arndt) Tesch. Harry graduated from Fox Valley Lutheran High School in the Class of 1969. After high school, Harry began his 40 year career at Neenah Paper Company; retiring in 2008. He moved to the Athelstane area in 2008 where he served as supervisor 1 on the Athelstane Town Board for 8 years. On Oct 3, 2009, Harry was united in marriage to Sheryl Schaumberg in Athelstane. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Harry is survived by his wife, Sheryl; his four legged baby girl, Elsie, three children, Rick Tesch, Julie Tesch, Dan (Robyn) Tesch; a stepson, Brad Tischendorf; many grandchildren and a great grandson; four siblings, Randy (Barb) Tesch, Sharon (Bob) Hoeper, Jeff Tesch, and Peggy (Dan) Johnson; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Harry was preceded in death by his former wife, Judith, his parents, a brother , Terry Tesch, and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, John and Nancy Schaumberg.

Friends may call at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, 801 George Street, Crivitz, on Saturday Oct 26, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery in Athelstane.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com

Harry's family thanks the Silver Cliff Rescue Squad as well as the Athelstane Fire Department for all of their care and efforts. A special thanks also to Tony and Judy and all the staff at Dockside.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
