Harold Warning
Neenah - Harold Warning passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the age of 94. He was born on December 9, 1925 to Hugo and Elsie Warning. Harold was baptized and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Hortonville. He graduated from Hortonville High School and went on to work for Banta Publishing in Menasha for 32 years. On August 19, 1950 he married Betty Nickel at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. For many years Harold refereed High School basketball games and was the coach of the Bethel Lutheran grade school basketball team in Menasha. After leaving Banta, he and Betty worked for Motel 6 for 12 years as managers and then retired at Pickerel Lake in 1989 where he loved to fish. He and Betty wintered many years in Apache Junction, Arizona. They now made their home in Grand Chute. In his later years, Harold spent his time doing woodworking and loved watching the Bucks and Packers.
Harold's faith in his Savior was evident in everything he did. He loved his Lord and Savior and looked forward to his home in heaven. Now he rests in the arms of Jesus.
Harold is survived by his wife, Betty Warning; daughter, Linda (Randy) Radtke; sons: Richard (Brenda) Warning, Keith (Julie) Warning and Gregg (Vicky) Warning; grandchildren: Sheri (Steve) Emery, Lisa (Wil) Krautkramer, Aaron (Michelle) Warning, Jessica (Bryan) Chrzastowski, Amy (Anthony) Fluto, Brad (Melissa) Warning, Kevin (Autumn) Warning and Rachel Warning; great-grandchildren: Bailey and Hannah Emery, Landon and Lincoln Krautkramer, Christina, Stephanie and David (Cheyenne) Currie, Jacob Chrzastowski and Chance Warning; as well as great-great-grandchildren: Penny, Remington and Rhett Currie.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents and a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Martelle Warning.
The Memorial Service for Harold will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 436 S. Lake Street, Neenah. Visitation will be held at the church from Noon until the hour of the service. Burial will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Wabeno, WI.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial is established for Fox Valley Lutheran High School in Appleton
