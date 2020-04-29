|
Harriet A. Gilbert
Kaukauna - Harriet A. Gilbert, age 85, of Kaukauna, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 23, 2020. She was born in Concord, New Hampshire on July 23, 1934, daughter of the late George B. Hibbard and Fabiola E. Cantera. She married her best friend, Norman F. Gilbert (Gil) on June 5th, 1954, in Concord, New Hampshire.
Her five children can often be heard telling stories about camping, up north at their cottage, playing cards with "Nanny's penny bag," or trout fishing on a warm sunny day. At times she received encouragement to leave the water…so the fish could sleep. Harriet loved to visit friends, listen to praise music, or jitterbug with Gil, where dance participants would clear the dance floor to take in Gil and Harriet's enjoyment. Her love for her 16 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren was expressed through playing games, eating red licorice, or snuggling down to watch a movie. The narration of cherished stories by the grandchildren include Harriet and Gil reading their Bibles early in the morning, or Harriet singing "Jesus, Jesus there just something about that name" as she rocked a grandbaby that needed extra attention. Harriet teared up with joy when she talked about the love of her siblings, childhood memories of the beach, living with Joe & Rita, or laughing with her brothers and sisters-in-laws.
Harriet enjoyed working in construction right alongside Gil, picking up supplies, painting, cleaning and managing rentals. She loved her weekly Bible study, attending church, serving dinners, and sitting down to a good long conversation with others.
Harriet is survived by her five children, Judy (Gilbert) and Steve Uitenbroek, Marie-Gilbert and Pete Verhagen, Don and Donna Gilbert, Dean and Susie Gilbert, Sandra-Gilbert and Calvin McMullin; her 10 Grandsons; 6 Granddaughters; and her 29 Great Grandchildren.
Harriet was preceded in death by her loving husband Norman F. Gilbert, her parents, George B. Hibbard and Fabiola E. Cantera; and her siblings Tootsie, Ervin, Shirley.
Due to the unusual coronavirus health concerns, a Memorial Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a future date. The five children would like to invite you to join them, online, for a live streaming graveside service on Thursday April 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. To join the live streaming visit Verkuilen Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home's Facebook page. For online condolences or to send flowers to the family in memory of Harriet A. Gilbert please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020