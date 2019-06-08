|
Harriet A. Stache (Buchholz)
Neenah - Harriet Stache (nee Peapenburg, formerly Buchholz) passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019,at the age of 90 at her residence, Elder Lodge, in Neenah.
The Christian Funeral Service for Harriet will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Martin Luther Ev. Lutheran Church, 436 S. Lake St., Neenah with Pastor Tyler Shinnick officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. A complete obituary will be in Sunday's edition. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 8, 2019