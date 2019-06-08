Services
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Martin Luther Ev. Lutheran Church,
436 S. Lake St.,
Neenah, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Martin Luther Ev. Lutheran Church,
436 S. Lake St.,
Neenah, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harriet Stache
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet A. (Buchholz) Stache

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harriet A. (Buchholz) Stache Obituary
Harriet A. Stache (Buchholz)

Neenah - Harriet Stache (nee Peapenburg, formerly Buchholz) passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019,at the age of 90 at her residence, Elder Lodge, in Neenah.

The Christian Funeral Service for Harriet will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Martin Luther Ev. Lutheran Church, 436 S. Lake St., Neenah with Pastor Tyler Shinnick officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. A complete obituary will be in Sunday's edition. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
Download Now
postcrescent