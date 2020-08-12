1/1
Harriet B. Long
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harriet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harriet B. Long

Neenah - Harriet Bernice Long, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was born in Medford, WI; on June 24, 1929, daughter of the late Harry and Agnes Olson. Harriet attended elementary schools in Taylor County, graduated from Stoughton High School and from St Olaf College. She taught English and served as the librarian at the Boscobel High School. Harriet married Alvin Long on June 6, 1953. She worked at Wausau Insurance in Wausau, the Neenah Public Library, the United Methodist Church in Day Care, and at Secura Insurance. Harriet taught Sunday School and was active on both the church Altar Guild and funeral serving committees at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Neenah. She retired to child sit her three granddaughters, whom she adored.

Harriet is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Alvin; two sons: Thomas (Lori) and Peter; three granddaughters: Whitney (Ian) Armstrong, Ariel (Dylan) Schmoldt and Morgen (Shawn Peters) Long; a grandson Isaiah Long; and four great grandsons: Hudson, Oliver and Parker Schmoldt and Huxley Armstrong. She is also survived by her two brothers: Allen (Sonja) Olson, and Con (Shirley) Olson: sister-in-law Sharon Long; and many nieces, nephews, and her special friends: the Schuelkes and Holms. She was further preceded in death by her daughter Anne Marie Long; two brothers-in-law: Melvin Long Jr. and Gordon Long; and special niece, Kristi Hedrington.

A brief graveside service will be held at 2:30PM at Oakhill Cemetery in Neenah on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, the Neenah Public Library, or a charity of your choice. A big thank you and God's blessings to the health care workers at the VNA, hospice, and ThedaCare.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Oakhill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 11, 2020
Harriet was such a gracious and positive lady who always wore a smile! I will miss her sitting in front of me at church. My sympathy to Al and the family at this difficult time. Remembering you in prayer.
June Luett
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved