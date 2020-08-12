Harriet B. Long
Neenah - Harriet Bernice Long, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was born in Medford, WI; on June 24, 1929, daughter of the late Harry and Agnes Olson. Harriet attended elementary schools in Taylor County, graduated from Stoughton High School and from St Olaf College. She taught English and served as the librarian at the Boscobel High School. Harriet married Alvin Long on June 6, 1953. She worked at Wausau Insurance in Wausau, the Neenah Public Library, the United Methodist Church in Day Care, and at Secura Insurance. Harriet taught Sunday School and was active on both the church Altar Guild and funeral serving committees at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Neenah. She retired to child sit her three granddaughters, whom she adored.
Harriet is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Alvin; two sons: Thomas (Lori) and Peter; three granddaughters: Whitney (Ian) Armstrong, Ariel (Dylan) Schmoldt and Morgen (Shawn Peters) Long; a grandson Isaiah Long; and four great grandsons: Hudson, Oliver and Parker Schmoldt and Huxley Armstrong. She is also survived by her two brothers: Allen (Sonja) Olson, and Con (Shirley) Olson: sister-in-law Sharon Long; and many nieces, nephews, and her special friends: the Schuelkes and Holms. She was further preceded in death by her daughter Anne Marie Long; two brothers-in-law: Melvin Long Jr. and Gordon Long; and special niece, Kristi Hedrington.
A brief graveside service will be held at 2:30PM at Oakhill Cemetery in Neenah on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, the Neenah Public Library, or a charity of your choice
. A big thank you and God's blessings to the health care workers at the VNA, hospice, and ThedaCare.
