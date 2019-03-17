Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Neenah - Harriet Bushman, 92, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Harriet was born on March 21, 1926 to Harry and Myrtle (Anderson - Buss) Handrich. On July 8, 1950, she was united in marriage to Donald Bushman Sr. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Menasha, and they have been inseparable ever since. Harriet was always happy and cheerful and enjoyed life. She enjoyed listening to classic country music and was a proud member of the Alan Jackson fan club. Harriet sewed and crocheted making some of her own clothes. She also enjoyed family trips, traveling with Nationwide Travelers, reading and collecting salt and pepper shakers. Family birthdays and anniversaries were always a time spent together going to a supper club. Harriet was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Catholic Order of Foresters, Court #132.

Harriet is survived by 4 sons: Richard, Donald Jr., Jeffrey, and Steven (Cheri) Bushman; 6 grandchildren: Nicholas Wells, Dana Wells, Stephanie Bushman, Amber Nett, Angla Dreger, and Austin Bushman; great grandchildren: Zoie, Jackson, Ryne and Tiana, two half-sisters Joan and Kathryn, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Harriet was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donald Sr., a sister Marilyn (James) Van Pelt and two daughter-in-law's Linda and Jennifer Bushman.

The funeral service for Harriet will be held on what would have been her 93rd birthday; Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 6:00 PM at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME, TRI COUNTY CHAPEL 1592 ONEIDA ST. A time of visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.

Harriet's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Matthews Memory Care, of Neenah, and the staff at Home Town Hospice, of Fond du Lac for their compassion and care.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 17, 2019
