Neenah - Harriet Stache (nee Peapenburg), passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019, at the age of 90 at her residence, Elder Lodge, in Neenah.



Harriet was a lifelong resident of Neenah, having been born at Theda Clark Memorial Hospital on February 17, 1929, to August and Rose (Buss) Peapenburg.



She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Jon Buchholz Athens, her grandaughter, Gabriela Buchholz Athens and partner Stephen Kovner, her sister, Ruth Kuchenbecker, her brother, Richard Peapenburg, and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, as well as step-children, Barb Hand and Keith Stache and their children. She is pre-deceased by her first husband, Robert Buchholz Sr., her second husband, Reuben Stache, her brother, Donald Peapenburg, her beloved son, Robert Buchholz Jr., her sister-in-law Pat Peapenburg, her brother-in-law, Al Kuchenbecker, and her dear grand-nephew Kyle Blohm.



Harriet worked at Kimberly Clark Corporation for over 40 years, beginning as a stenographer in 1947 until her retirement as a valued sales representative in 1991.



Harriet loved to dance, cook and collect cookbooks, read, travel, spend time with friends playing Sheephead, and spend time with family. She loved celebrating the holidays, especially Christmas.



Harriet spent most of her childhood on the Peapenburg family dairy farm on what is now Shady Lane. She graduated from Neenah High School in 1947, married Bob in 1949, and spent her entire adult life on Doty Island in Neenah until she moved to Elder Lodge in 2007. She has been a member of Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church in Neenah since the 1940's. In lieu of flowers, consider a gift to Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church in Neenah.



The Christian Funeral Service for Harriet will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Martin Luther Ev. Lutheran Church, 436 S. Lake St., Neenah with Pastor Tyler Shinnick officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com



Harriet shared her advice for life one day not long before her passing: "Stick with the Lord."











