Harry David Reese
Oshkosh - Harry D. Reese, age 88, of Oshkosh, died Sunday April 19, 2020 at his home in Oshkosh. He was born in Berlin WI., on April 24, 1931 the son of the late Frank and Mary Mae Luker Reese. Harry proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War.
Harry is survived by two sons; David (Pauline) Reese, of Abeline TX., Shawn Reese. Appleton, three daughters; Robin Reese, Neenah, April Reese, Appleton, colleen Reese Shelton Nashville TN., nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and one brother; Wayne Reese, Oshkosh. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Harry was preceded in death by one sister; Mae Reinhart, and one sister-in-law Janice Reese.
Harry's family wishes to extend a very special Thank you to the nurses at Aurora at Home Hospice for all there care and compassion in his time of need.
A private graveside service with full military honors for Harry will be held in Nepeskun Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020