|
|
Harry Lange
Kaukauna - Harry K. Lange, 66, passed away peacefully at his home in Kaukauna with family by his side on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, after a year-long battle with cancer. He was born January 22, 1954, to the late Ervin and Doris (Jeske) Lange and was raised in Seymour. Harry worked at various trucking firms throughout the years including Schuh Transport, Quast, and Vitran and retired from Central Transport in 2019. He especially enjoyed his trips hauling gas to Washington Island and spending time there on vacation. Harry also loved following the ferry lines and had an app on his phone so he could do so. He met and made many friends through his work. He was so proud of his career and his family, and he loved camping and traveling. Harry could talk to anyone, and wherever he went, he found a friend.
Harry was especially thankful to have Lora, who he referred to as his "interpreter," on this journey and son-in-law Jeff, who took him to his treatments, and was as much a best friend as a son.
He leaves behind his wife of 32 years, Denise, and his strong, beautiful daughters: Lora (Jeff) Moericke, Katie (Gio) Lange-Roberson, Jacqui Lange, and Rachel (JT Charles) Lange; and his grandchildren: Madysen, Hailey, and Shania Moericke; Caleb and Gracie Lange-Roberson. He will also be missed by his extended family: Jessica (Dan) Last and their children, Lydia and Colin; and Jon (Carrie) Verbeten and their sons, Bodhi and Bauer; his siblings: Steven (Bernie) Lange, Vernon (Arlene) Lange, and Diane (Dale) Thompson; 11 nieces and nephews, and many close friends and neighbors.
In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his sister, Avis Lange; and in-laws: Don and Alice Mignon.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Many thanks to Dr. Xin Yao and Molly Schumacher from the Encircle Health Cancer Center for the care Harry received. Heartfelt thanks go to the nurses and healthcare workers: Rachel(s), Katie, Laura and so many others. You made Harry's day when racing to be the one to care for him. We'll remember our journey with thoughts of you as well. Additional thanks to Dr. Gregory Johnson, who Harry considered a friend. Thanks also to the Breakfast Bunch and their husbands, and our neighbors, for their many kindnesses.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 17 to May 19, 2020