Harry Michelkamp
Neenah - Harry Michelkamp, age 84, of Neenah, WI passed away on Friday, May 22nd at ThedaCare Regional Hospital. He was born on March 22, 1936, the son of the late Baldus and Belvina (Gagas) Michelkamp of Custer, WI. Harry worked on the family farm and then moved to Neenah to start his 43-year career with the Neenah Foundry. In his spare time, Harry liked to garden, shoot the breeze with friends, help others, and Friday Night auctions. On October 9, 1981 he married Marlene Brunkey.
Harry is survived by his wife Marlene of Neenah; daughter Lynn (Pat) Nichols of Menasha; step-children Keith (Patty) Brunkey of Appleton, Denise (Josh Gassen) Kasper of Manawa, Susan (Derald) Wohlt of Fremont, Jan (Mike) Weitzel of Bradenton FL, Lynn (Steve) Laabs of Rio Rancho NM; grandchildren - Ashley (Kyle) Norman, Drew (Hope) Brunkey, Jordan Nichols, Eric Wohlt, Michael (Melissa) Kasper, Tonya (Brandon) Brehm, Billy Laabs, Brandon Laabs, Tara Jackson, Jakob Laabs, Ethan Laabs, Spencer (Bianca) Reek, Jerome Reek; great grandchildren - Mackenzie, Nora, Carlene, Mila, Ava, Abel, Deonte', Ava, Nik; siblings - Greg (Sallie) Michelkamp Sr and Ann Marie Singleton along with many nieces and nephews.
Harry is preceded in death by his parents, daughters Laura Batterman and Sharon Michelkamp, grandchild Nick Reek and brothers Emil Michelkamp and Clifford Michelkamp, Sr.
The family would like to thank the ThedaCare ICU team for the care and compassion they provided Harry.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Neenah. Please enter the cemetery from the West gate on Oakridge Road.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 26 to May 27, 2020