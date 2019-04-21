Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Harry "Mike" Schultz


Menasha - Harry "Mike" Schultz, age 60, of Menasha, passed away on April 13, 2019. He worked at Intertape Polymer in Menasha for over 35 years. He spent the last 16 years of his life with his significant other Barb Belland. Also surviving are his siblings: Susan (Gene) Schmitt, Todd Schultz, Greg Schultz, Pat Schultz and Gary Schultz and also his best friend, Jimmy Honick.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home KAUKAUNA Location, the former Boettcher Funeral Home, 2401 Fieldcrest Drive, Kaukauna. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Highland Memorial Park. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 21, 2019
