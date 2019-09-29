|
|
Appleton - Harry T. Muench Jr., age 90, of Appleton, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday September 27, 2019 at Cherry Meadows. Harry was born in Appleton on September 30, 1928, to the late Harry R. and Helen Rose (Walter) Muench Sr. Following High School, he was drafted, and proudly served in the U. S. Army from 1951 - 1953. Harry was then united in marriage to Joan Driessen on April 15, 1953 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He worked in the fuel oil distribution business for 40 years, retiring in 1998. He was a longtime member at Sacred Heart Parish, the Knights of Columbus, and St. Vincent DePaul - where he acted as President for 40 years. Harry was a very humble, generous, and giving man - always willing to lend a hand.
He will be missed by his loving wife of 66 years, Joan Muench, Appleton; son David Muench, Stone Mountain, GA; and granddaughter Julia Koestier.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Delores M. (Earl) Christianson.
A funeral service will take place at 11 am on Wednesday, October 2, at the Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel, followed immediately by full military honors. Friends may visit at the funeral chapel on Wednesday from 10 am until the time of service. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Cherry Meadows Hospice for the compassionate care given to Harry.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 29, 2019