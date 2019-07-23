|
|
Harry W. "Bud" Anderson
Appleton - Bud passed away Monday July 22, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 30, 1933. He was the first-born son of Harry and Emma (Kunke) Anderson.
Bud married Dorothy M. Schroeder on August 28, 1952. Together, they had 8 children. Bud loved to wheel and deal. In 1967, he and his wife opened Anderson Resale Shop. Together, they ran the business for 50 years. The "Shop" was first located in Appleton then moved to Menasha. Bud enjoyed treasure hunting and eventually would sell his treasures to the right person. He had many friends and just loved to spend time talking with them. He really was happy to see the children and their families, to visit, play sheephead or board games.
Bud is survived by his children; James, Robert (Dawn), Daniel (Penny), Kathleen (David) Schroeder, Kenneth (special friend Lynn), Margaret (Glen) Martin, Paul, Julie (Daniel) Rooney, 16 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; sisters Joyce Stengel and Patricia (Lee) Fails; two brothers, William (Joyce) Anderson and William Lindemann.
Bud is preceded in death by his loving wife Dorothy, a granddaughter Christina, his parents Harry and Emma, step father William Lindeman and his sister Donna.
Visitation will be held at Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior Street, on Sunday July 28th from 1:00 to 4:00 PM. Funeral services at 4:00 PM. Private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The in Bud's name are appreciated.
We will miss him. May he rest in peace.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 23 to July 26, 2019