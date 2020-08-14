1/
Harvey Borchardt
1935 - 2020
Harvey Borchardt

Fremont - Harvey E. Borchardt, age 85, of Fremont, passed away at his home on Thursday, August 13, 2020 and was reunited with his wife Bev on their 65th wedding anniversary. He was born on July 14, 1935 in the Town of Wolf River, the son of the late Harvey and Katheryn(Holman)Borchardt.

On August 13, 1955, Harvey married Beverly Bartel at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Fremont. He spent 43 years working at the Neenah Foundry before retiring. After retirement, he and Bev enjoyed spending time together camping in Upper Michigan and spending summers in Three Lakes. On October 12, 2019, Bev preceded him in death. Harvey was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fremont where he served as an usher, and served on the church and Sunday School finance committee. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and gardening, and always enjoyed a good bowl of ice cream.

Harvey is survived by his son, Rory (Susie) Borchardt, Fremont; his daughter, Bonnie(David)Gitter, Fremont; four granddaughters, Wendy (Ross) Schlomann, Sarina (Aaron) Hanson, Cindy Gitter ( fiancé Joe Borowski), Katelyn (Levi) Warner; three great-grandchildren, Rorey Boji Schlomann, Lola Rose and Oliver Lee Hanson; and baby girl Warner due in September; two brothers, Gale Borchardt and Rolin(Deanna)Borchardt; a brother-in-law, Harold "Junior" (Pat) Bartel; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends,and Kitty the dog..

He was preceded in death by his son, Ricky Jay, his sister-in-law, Virginia "Gin" Bartel, and his "watchdog" Bennie.

Private family services will be held.

Harvey's family would like to extend a very special Thank you to Sarah from ThedaCare hospice. The care you provided both mom and dad were greatly appreciated and will not be forgotten.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
