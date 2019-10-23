|
|
Harvey M. Beyer
Greenville - Harvey "Bud" Beyer, age 94, passed away after a brief illness on October 22, 2019 at ThedaCare Medical Center in Appleton. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his family, and will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Harvey was born July 2, 1925, near Shiocton, son of the late William and Mary (Kegel) Beyer. He was a graduate of Shiocton High School. Being quite the dancer, Harvey met the love of his life, Ethel Ulman, at Cinderella Ballroom. The couple married at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Appleton on February 15, 1947, and remained faithful members for many years. They enjoyed over sixty-five years of married life together until Ethel's death in 2012.
Harvey will be remembered as an extraordinarily gifted craftsman who had the rare talent to create masonry and woodworking masterpieces. For many years Harvey owned and operated Fox Cities Masonry. In addition, being a jack of all trades, if he didn't have something he needed - he would just build it. He was also the proud builder of two custom homes for his family.
Harvey is survived by five loving daughters: Barbara Rohloff of Appleton; Bonnie Frost of Newport Coast, California; Brenda (Dan) Madden of New London; Beverly (Wayne) Eichhorn of Muskego, and Becky (Chuck) Otis of New London. He was also a loving grandfather of fifteen grandchildren and twenty-nine great-grandchildren. He is survived by two sisters-in-law: Bernice Beyer and Virginia Ulman. Preceding him in death were his parents, wife Ethel, son Bruce (Rayleen) Beyer, his siblings: Arlene (Donald) Laack, Willard (Phyllis) Beyer, Edward (Patricia) Beyer, Leonard Beyer, Vernon (Carmen) Beyer, an infant sister Rosemary, and a great-grandson Tyler Otis.
The Christian Funeral Service for Harvey will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Wichmann Funeral Home, Tri County Chapel, located at 1592 Oneida Street in Fox Crossing (Menasha). Rev. Timothy Priewe of Mount Olive Lutheran Church will officiate. Private entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park. Family members and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. A memorial fund is being established in Harvey's name.
The family would like to offer their sincere thanks to all of the caregivers on the 6th floor at ThedaCare - Appleton for their love and compassion. Your kindness will never be forgotten.
Dad - You will be in our hearts forever, and we will always love you. -Your Girls.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019