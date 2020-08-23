Hazel I. Molenda
New London - Hazel I. Molenda, age 84, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born in New London on January 23, 1936 to the late Robert and Caroline (Bauer) Plowman. On January 10, 1953, she was united into marriage to her High School Sweetheart, Richard Molenda Sr. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manawa. They enjoyed 65 years of marriage together before the Lord called Richard home on October 10, 2018.
Hazel was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed travels with her husband; they saw all 50 states and made several trips to Europe. She also enjoyed family time at the cabin up north, watching and feeding birds along with gardening. Having a special green thumb her flower beds were beautiful. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be remembered for her smile and caring heart.
Hazel is survived by her children; Richard Jr. (Patti) Molenda of New London and Patty (Jim) Barber of Menasha. Her Grandchildren Jennifer (Joe) Krause, Iola and two great Grandchildren; Jack and Reagan Krause. Brothers in-law; Norbert (Donna) Molenda, James (Cheryl) Molenda, sister-in-law: Lucy (Mike) Trantow, also many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings; Earl (Lois) Plowman, Raymond (Olive) Plowman, James Plowman, Doris (Rush) Hubbard, Joyce (Frank) Voss and sister-in-law; Lorraine (John) Schmoll, as well as other relatives.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday August 28, 2020 at 11a.m. at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Manawa.
In accordance with state mandates, masks and social distancing will be required. For those not comfortable going to a large gathering, a video of the funeral mass will be available www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com
following the services.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living, the staff at Peabody Manor Rehab, the nurses and the staff of ThedaCare - New London for all of the exceptional care given to Hazel during her final days.