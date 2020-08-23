1/1
Hazel I. Molenda
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hazel I. Molenda

New London - Hazel I. Molenda, age 84, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born in New London on January 23, 1936 to the late Robert and Caroline (Bauer) Plowman. On January 10, 1953, she was united into marriage to her High School Sweetheart, Richard Molenda Sr. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manawa. They enjoyed 65 years of marriage together before the Lord called Richard home on October 10, 2018.

Hazel was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed travels with her husband; they saw all 50 states and made several trips to Europe. She also enjoyed family time at the cabin up north, watching and feeding birds along with gardening. Having a special green thumb her flower beds were beautiful. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be remembered for her smile and caring heart.

Hazel is survived by her children; Richard Jr. (Patti) Molenda of New London and Patty (Jim) Barber of Menasha. Her Grandchildren Jennifer (Joe) Krause, Iola and two great Grandchildren; Jack and Reagan Krause. Brothers in-law; Norbert (Donna) Molenda, James (Cheryl) Molenda, sister-in-law: Lucy (Mike) Trantow, also many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings; Earl (Lois) Plowman, Raymond (Olive) Plowman, James Plowman, Doris (Rush) Hubbard, Joyce (Frank) Voss and sister-in-law; Lorraine (John) Schmoll, as well as other relatives.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday August 28, 2020 at 11a.m. at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Manawa.

In accordance with state mandates, masks and social distancing will be required. For those not comfortable going to a large gathering, a video of the funeral mass will be available www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com following the services.

The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living, the staff at Peabody Manor Rehab, the nurses and the staff of ThedaCare - New London for all of the exceptional care given to Hazel during her final days.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cline and Hanson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved