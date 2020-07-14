1/1
Hazel L. Stevenson
Hazel L. Stevenson

Manawa - Hazel L. Stevenson, age 97, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Manawa Community Living Center. Hazel was born on May 7, 1923 in the Township of Dupont to Gust and Laura Heiman. She graduated from Marion High School in 1941. After graduation she worked at the Mercantile Store in Marion until then working for the Kivlin Family in Madison. On March 6, 1943 Hazel was married to Bernard Stevenson. They farmed together in the Town of Union until 1966. After working a couple other jobs, she started at the Manawa Pastry Shop in 1972. With her love for cooking and baking, this was the perfect job for her. Her homemade bread and buns were a family favorite. Hazel was an active member at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Symco. She sang in the choir, quilted with the "Busy Bees," and could be found working in the kitchen for most funerals. With Hazel's love of quilting, each new grandchild received a beautiful homemade quilt. Hazel also loved gardening, canning and growing flowers, especially roses.

Survivors include her children: Barbara Lightfuss; Lowell (Alice) Stevenson; Gordon (Mary) Stevenson; Carol (Mike) Holcombe; Lee (Jane) Stevenson; grandchildren: Shaun (Courtney Spiking) Stevenson, Eric Stevenson, Adam (Kristin) Stevenson, Matt Stevenson, Jeremy (Renee) Stevenson, Angie (Corey) Olson, and Isabella Stevenson; a step-grandson: Rich (Chrissy) Holcombe; great-grandchildren; William "Liam" Stevenson, Jarrett and Ashlyn Olson; 2 step-great-grandchildren: Mason and Aiden Holcombe and sisters-in-law: Pearl and Nelda Heiman. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bernard, son-in-law Arden Lightfuss, sisters and brothers, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Private services will be held for Hazel at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Symco with Rev. Jeffrey Smiles officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Town of Union. A recording of the service will be available on her obituary page shortly following the service.

Special thanks to the staff at Manawa Community Living Center for their kind and compassionate care of Hazel.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
